Chiefs Ponder Future At Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs are actively considering the future of Arrowhead Stadium, pushing ahead with planning far earlier than expected following the Kansas City Royals’ decision to investigate a new downtown ballpark.
Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said that the Chiefs, who have shared the Truman Sports Complex with the Royals since the early 1970s, would help the Major League Baseball team evaluate what is best for them.
But the Chiefs also have to plan for the future of their own stadium.
Given the lead time required for a new stadium, both teams realistically must decide on their futures in the next two or three years.
Legislators in Kansas approved a measure to authorize sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from the effort to lure the Chiefs across the state line.
The idea would be to present a financial package that makes the move attractive to an area by Kansas Speedway.