Chiefs Power Run Game Propels Them Over Bills
The Chiefs moving to 5-1 is not a huge surprise, the way they won the game was.
Kansas City rushed for 245 yards, the most rushing yards in a Kansas City Chief game under Head Coach Andy Reid, in a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Patrick Mahomes didn’t have gaudy numbers but was very efficient completing 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce.
Kansas City’s defense was outstanding except for one area, penalties.
Buffalo had just 206 total yards on the day, 122 yards passing and then 84 yards rushing.
The Chiefs had 8 penalties for 68 yards and several key third down penalties that kept drives alive for the Bills.
The key play of the game was on 3rd and 12 when Mahomes scrambled and hit Byron Pringle for 32 yards when the Chiefs were up 23-17 with 4:24 left in the game. The completion put Kansas City in field goal range and allowed them to chew up the clock and get the win.
Kansas City will now travel to Denver to take on the Broncos on Sunday.