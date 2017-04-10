Chiefs Preseason Opponents Released

The National Football League officially announced its 2017 preseason schedule on Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their preseason slate at Arrowhead Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers followed by back-to-back road contests against the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs-Seahawks game will be televised nationally on CBS on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Kansas City will close out the preseason at home against the Tennessee Titans. Dates and times will be announced as soon as they are finalized. All four contests will be aired live on KCTV5.

CHIEFS 2017 PRESEASON OPPONENTS

PRESEASON GAME #1 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS ARROWHEAD STADIUM KCTV5

Preseason Game #2 at Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium KCTV5

Preseason Game #3 at Seattle Seahawks CenturyLink Field CBS/KCTV5

PRESEASON GAME #4 TENNESSEE TITANS ARROWHEAD STADIUM KCTV5