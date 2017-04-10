WIBW News Now!

Chiefs Preseason Opponents Released

by on April 10, 2017 at 6:01 PM (2 hours ago)

The National Football League officially announced its 2017 preseason schedule on Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their preseason slate at Arrowhead Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers followed by back-to-back road contests against the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs-Seahawks game will be televised nationally on CBS on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Kansas City will close out the preseason at home against the Tennessee Titans. Dates and times will be announced as soon as they are finalized. All four contests will be aired live on KCTV5.
 
CHIEFS 2017 PRESEASON OPPONENTS
 
PRESEASON GAME #1 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS ARROWHEAD STADIUM        KCTV5
Preseason Game #2        at Cincinnati Bengals          Paul Brown Stadium        KCTV5
Preseason Game #3        at Seattle Seahawks           CenturyLink Field        CBS/KCTV5
PRESEASON GAME #4 TENNESSEE TITANS       ARROWHEAD STADIUM        KCTV5
 
* Dates and Times TBA