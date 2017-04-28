Chiefs Select Defensive End and Running Back

The Chiefs began bolstering their defense in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night, selecting defensive end Tanoh Kpassgnon out of Villanova with the 59th overall pick.

The 6-foot-6, 289-pound Kpassgnon is the first player chosen from the Football Championship Subdivision school since offensive lineman Ben Ijalana in 2001. But despite playing at a smaller school, his raw athleticism and impressive Senior Bowl performance put him on many draft radars.

The Chiefs chose quarterback Patrick Mahomes II with their first-round pick Thursday night.

Much like Mahomes, who will be given time to develop behind Alex Smith, the Chiefs will expect a certain learning curve for their new edge rusher. Kpassagnon didn’t play football until the sixth grade, preferring instead to play soccer — until his buddies began to get interested.

His mother was against it for a while, but she ultimately signed him up.

He was lightly recruited and wound up at Villanova, where he piled up 45 tackles, 11 sacks and 21 1/2 tackles for a loss during his senior season with the Wildcats.