Chiefs Sign Defensive Lineman Logan to One Year Deal

by on March 14, 2017 at 1:48 PM (3 hours ago)

The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year contract on Tuesday, filling the void left by free agent Dontari Poe in the middle of the Kansas City defensive line.

Logan made 51 starts and appeared in 59 games during the past four seasons in Philadelphia. He made 24 tackles and had 2 1/2 sacks last season, when he played for former Chiefs offensive coordinator and longtime Andy Reid assistant Doug Pederson.

Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said in a statement that Logan is “a versatile player whose presence in the middle will allow us flexibility along the line.”

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Logan was a third-round pick out of LSU. He’s made 164 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 5 1/2 sacks during his professional career.

