Chiefs Sign Thuney and Long to the Offensive Line
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has signed free agent guard Joe Thuney.
“We’re very excited to add a proven player like Joe to our roster,” GM Brett Veach said. “He has a great deal of experience, including championships. He’s been a highly durable, impact player, as both a pass protector and run blocker. He’ll bring leadership and a different perspective to the offensive line group. I’d like to thank Joe and his agent, Mike McCartney, for their effort in getting this deal done. We look forward to welcoming Joe into Chiefs Kingdom.”
“I’d like to congratulate Brett and his team on getting this deal done with Joe and his representatives,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Joe is an impressive player. He’s everything you want in an offensive lineman with his toughness and work ethic. He’s also very intelligent and you can see that translate on the field. I know he’s ready to get to work and we’re happy to have him.”
Thuney (6-5, 308) originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (78th overall) of the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Patriots, starting all 80 games (78 at left guard and two at center). He started 10 postseason games and was the first player in NFL history to start three-consecutive Super Bowls to begin his career (LI, LII, LIII).
Thuney is a two-time Super Bowl champion and earned All-Pro honors following the 2019 season. He’s allowed only 7.5 sacks in five NFL seasons. The Centerville, Ohio native played collegiately at North Carolina State.
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has signed free agent guard Kyle Long.
“We had an opportunity to meet with Kyle yesterday, and what really stood out was how much he loves the game and his drive to get back on the field,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s in great shape, a three-time Pro Bowler and a really smart player with an incredible football pedigree. We’re happy he chose to come here to Kansas City.”
Long (6-6, 332) originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (20th overall) of the Chicago Bears in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Bears (2013-19), playing in 77 games (76 starts) before electing to sit out the 2020 season. Long earned three-consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2013-15, was second-team All-Pro in 2014, and in 2013 he earned a spot on the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team.
The Ivy, Virginia, native played collegiately at Oregon. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long and the brother of retired NFL defensive end Chris Long.