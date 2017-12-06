WIBW News Now!

Chiefs Suspend Peters for Oakland Game

by on December 6, 2017 at 12:29 PM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their best coverage corner on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders as Head Coach Andy Reid has suspended Marcus Peters one game. 

Peters will not be present for the week 14 game against the divisional rival Raiders at Arrowhead. 

Reid said he talked to some veteran players about suspending Peters but made the decision before speaking to them. 

Reid said he has spoken to Peters about the suspension and will not discuss particulars. 

Kansas City is currently 6-6 on the year and lost to Oakland earlier this year 31-30. 

Kansas City and Oakland are both 6-6 and the Chargers are also 6-6 on the year with just four games remaining. 

