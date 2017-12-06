Chiefs Suspend Peters for Oakland Game

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their best coverage corner on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders as Head Coach Andy Reid has suspended Marcus Peters one game.

Peters will not be present for the week 14 game against the divisional rival Raiders at Arrowhead.

Reid said he talked to some veteran players about suspending Peters but made the decision before speaking to them.

Reid said he has spoken to Peters about the suspension and will not discuss particulars.

Reid on Peters: "This was something Marcus and I discussed. I'm going to leave it at that." — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) December 6, 2017

Kansas City is currently 6-6 on the year and lost to Oakland earlier this year 31-30.

Kansas City and Oakland are both 6-6 and the Chargers are also 6-6 on the year with just four games remaining.