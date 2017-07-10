Chiefs Tab Brett Veach as New General Manager

Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the club has named Brett Veach the seventh General Manager in franchise history.

“After a comprehensive search process, I am pleased to announce that we have hired Brett Veach to serve as the next General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs,” Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent. Over the last four seasons he’s played a critical role in building our football team. I look forward to working with him to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place.”

Veach enters his first season as an NFL General Manager and his 11th year in the National Football League. He will report directly to Hunt on all player personnel matters. Prior to being elevated, he previously served as the Chiefs Co-Director of Player Personnel.

“My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity,” Veach said. “I am humbled and honored to serve as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons, I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Andy Reid, John Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff. Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I’m looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017.”

Veach is entering his fifth season with the Chiefs after originally joining the club in 2013. He was promoted to Co-Director of Player Personnel prior to the 2015 season after serving two seasons as the club’s Pro and College Personnel Analyst (2013-14). He joined the Chiefs after spending six years with the Philadelphia Eagles (2007-12).

The Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, native, served as a Southeast Regional Scout (2011-12) after originally joining Philadelphia’s Player Personnel Department as a Pro and College Scout in 2010. Prior to entering the scouting department, Veach was the Assistant to Head Coach Andy Reid for three seasons (2007-09). Before joining the Eagles, Veach was the Supervisor of Intercollegiate Athletic Events at his alma mater, the University of Delaware (2005-06). He was a four-year letterman as a wide receiver for the Blue Hens, catching 99 passes for 1,470 yards (14.8 avg.). He left Delaware as the school’s all-time leader in kickoff return yards with 1,558 yards.

Veach earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and a master’s degree in education from Delaware. Along the way, he earned Atlantic 10 Conference All-Academic honors three times during his collegiate career. He was a standout running back for Mt. Carmel High School where he was named state player of the year in 1996 and was a two-time all-state selection. He was also selected to participate in the Big 33 game between the top high school players from Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The Chiefs will hold a formal press conference to introduce Veach as the club’s General Manager on Monday, July 24.