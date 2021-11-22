Chiefs Take Down Cowboys Continue Win Streak

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his return from injured reserve as the Chiefs beat the Cowboys 19-9. Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 37 for 260 yards with an interception and a fumble for Kansas City, but he was bailed out by a defense that played its best game of the year.
Charvarius Ward picked off Dak Prescott in the end zone near the end of the first half, and Chris Jones had 3 1/2 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble. The result was the Chiefs’ fourth straight win and a 4-0 mark against the NFC East this season.
The Chiefs defense has come up big the last four games giving up just an average of 11 points per game.
The Chiefs are now 7-4 and have won four in a row on the season after starting 3-4.
Dallas is now 7-4 on the season after the loss.