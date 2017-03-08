WIBW News Now!

Chiefs’ TE Harris arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession

by on March 8, 2017 at 10:28 AM (1 hour ago)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris has been arrested on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Kansas City Star reports that Harris was a passenger in a car stopped Tuesday on Interstate 49. He was taken to the Bates County Jail, where he was booked and released. He has not been charged.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says the car was stopped for a traffic violation. He says a trooper smelled marijuana and found the drug on Harris.

The 25-year-old Harris was the Chiefs’ backup tight end behind Travis Kelce the last two seasons and has played in 32 games while making 20 starts.

Photo: NFL.com

