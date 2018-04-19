Chiefs to Face Rams on Monday Night in Mexico

The National Football League informed the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday that the club will face the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City on Monday, November 19. The game will kickoff at 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN Monday Night Football. The Chiefs will be the away team in the contest at Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City. The Chiefs full regular season schedule will be released tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.

The Chiefs own a 26-18 (.591) all-time record in Monday Night Football games. Under Head Coach Andy Reid, the club has won three of its four MNF contests. This will be the sixth time in franchise history that the Chiefs have played internationally. Kansas City’s last contest abroad was on Nov. 1, 2015, when the club defeated the Detroit Lions 45-10. The Chiefs played the Cowboys in Monterrey, Mexico, in a 1996 preseason American Bowl contest. Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has played a key role in expanding the NFL’s footprint, serving as the International Committee’s Chairman since 2011. Below is a breakdown of Kansas City’s international contests.

CHIEFS INTERNATIONAL SERIES GAMES

Date Opponent Location Outcome Attendance

8/11/90 L.A. Rams Berlin, Germany L, 3-19 55,429

8/7/94 Minnesota Tokyo, Japan L, 9-17 49,555

8/5/96 Dallas Monterrey, Mexico W, 32-6 45,128

8/2/98 Green Bay Tokyo, Japan L, 24-27 42,018

11/1/15 Detroit London, England W, 45-10 83,624