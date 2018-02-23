WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Overcast
Feels Like 30°
Winds East 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Ice Pellets36°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain42°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear52°
27°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear59°
38°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear64°
38°

Chiefs Trade Marcus Peters to Rams

by on February 23, 2018 at 4:26 PM (59 mins ago)

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to move on from Marcus Peters. 

The standout cornerback for the Chiefs has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams for compensation to be determined. 

The return for the Chiefs is set to be draft picks but what selections and how many is still to be determined. 

 

Marcus Peters had essentially two years left on his rookie contract, one year left on his contract plus the fifth year option in 2019 if the Chiefs were to pick that up. 

Earlier this week there were reports that the Chiefs were looking to trade Peters but would need a haul in return. It seems that the Chiefs could be getting a haul in return. 

Peters had been with the Chiefs for three seasons, he intercepted 19 passes and forced six fumbles. 

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.