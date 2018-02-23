Chiefs Trade Marcus Peters to Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to move on from Marcus Peters.

The standout cornerback for the Chiefs has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams for compensation to be determined.

Chiefs are expected to trade CB Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, sources tell ESPN. Teams are in final stages of talks and barring an unexpected snag, the trade is expected to be agreed to as early as today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2018

The return for the Chiefs is set to be draft picks but what selections and how many is still to be determined.

The #Chiefs will receive a package of draft picks from the #Rams in exchange for CB Marcus Peters. They are focusing on the final part of the deal right now. But it’s getting done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2018

Marcus Peters had essentially two years left on his rookie contract, one year left on his contract plus the fifth year option in 2019 if the Chiefs were to pick that up.

Earlier this week there were reports that the Chiefs were looking to trade Peters but would need a haul in return. It seems that the Chiefs could be getting a haul in return.

Peters had been with the Chiefs for three seasons, he intercepted 19 passes and forced six fumbles.