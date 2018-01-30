Chiefs Trade Smith to Washington

The speculation all off season for the Kansas City Chiefs was would trade their starting quarterback Alex Smith and hand over the keys to the Chiefs franchise to Patrick Mahomes.

That day has come to fruition.

Alex Smith was dealt to the Washington Redskins on Tuesday night.

Sources tell The Star that the Chiefs have reached an agreement to trade Alex Smith to Washington. The story: t.co/vlNuGMAlVS — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 31, 2018

The biggest question involved in trading Smith would be what would they get in return.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL network reveals the return for the Chiefs.

The #Chiefs traded QB Alex Smith to the #Redskins for a 2018 third-round pick and a player to be named tomorrow, sources say. Solid return, regardless of who the player is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2018

The player to be named later is cornerback Kendall Fuller from the Redskins according to several sources:

Kendall Fuller, the player to be named later in the Alex Smith deal was a 3rd rnd pick(84) in 2016. His contract info via @rotoworld:

6/2/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.12 million contract. The deal included a $718,424 signing bonus. 2018: $647,500, 2019: $750,000, 2020: Free Agent — Steve Gallo (@SteveGalloNFL) January 31, 2018

The Chiefs traded for Alex Smith five years ago and it cost them two second round picks.

Kansas City saves 17 million dollars in cap space in trading Smith.

Smith also has reportedly signed a four year extension with the Redskins as well.