Chiefs Trade Smith to Washington

by on January 30, 2018 at 9:31 PM (4 hours ago)

The speculation all off season for the Kansas City Chiefs was would trade their starting quarterback Alex Smith and hand over the keys to the Chiefs franchise to Patrick Mahomes. 

That day has come to fruition. 

Alex Smith was dealt to the Washington Redskins on Tuesday night. 

The biggest question involved in trading Smith would be what would they get in return. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL network reveals the return for the Chiefs.

The player to be named later is cornerback Kendall Fuller from the Redskins according to several sources: 

 

The Chiefs traded for Alex Smith five years ago and it cost them two second round picks. 

Kansas City saves 17 million dollars in cap space in trading Smith. 

Smith also has reportedly signed a four year extension with the Redskins as well. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.