Chiefs Training Camp Report with Mitch Holthus – Aug. 1, 2022

Aug 1, 2022 @ 5:58pm
Chiefs

Every weekday during Kansas City Chiefs training camp, Chiefs play-by-play voice Mitch Holthus joins 580 Sports Talk to break down camp storylines.

For the first report of the 2022 season, Mitch joined Brendan and Dan to discuss Andy Reid’s approach to camp, how the rookies have looked so far and what it was like hanging out last week with Bill Snyder and Tech N9ne.

Click here to listen to the Aug. 1 Chiefs Training Camp Report with Mitch Holthus

You can hear Chiefs Training Camp Reports with Mitch Holthus on 580 Sports Talk at 5:20 p.m. Monday-Friday.

