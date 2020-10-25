Chiefs Use Defense and Special Teams to Trounce Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs scored on all three phases of the game as they throttled their division rival on Sunday afternoon.
The Chiefs won their 10th straight game against the Broncos with a 43-16 win in a snowy Mile High Stadium.
The game was thoroughly dominated by the Chiefs as they went 0-7 on third down and won the game by 27 points.
Denver did outgain the Chiefs in total yardage but that was the only stat that went the way of the Broncos.
Kansas City got a interception return for a touchdown by Daniel Sorenson and a 102 yard kickoff return by Byron Pringle all in the first half to give the Chiefs a 24-9 lead at halftime.
The Chiefs offense moved the ball but couldn’t punch it in the end zone as they went just 2-5 in the red zone.
Harrison Butker made field goals of 40, 31 and 26.
The Chiefs defense forced four turnovers in the game. Sorensen and Mathieu each intercepted Lock.
Mahomes ended the game 15-23 for 200 yards and 1 touchdown. The touchdown pass was his 16th of the season and extended his consecutive games with a passing touchdown to 17 games.
Kansas City is now 6-1 on the year and take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead with a noon kickoff.