Chiefs Use Strong Second Half to Top Browns

Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score as the Chiefs rallied to beat the Browns 33-29.
Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce hauled in a pair of TD catches for Kansas City. One of them was the go-ahead score with 7:02 remaining.
The Browns’ last chance ended when Baker Mayfield threw an interception near midfield with just over a minute to go. He finished with 321 yards passing while Nick Chubb had two touchdown runs and Kareem Hunt and Jarvis Landry also scored.
The Chiefs trailed 22-10 at the end of the first half but in the second half it was all KC.
The defense which allowed three touchdowns in the first half allowed just one touchdown in the second half and forced two turnovers and got another key stop to force a punt.
The offense continued to put points on the board in the second half with Patrick Mahomes throwing for three touchdowns.
The final play of the game was a Mike Hughes interception to seal the win for the Chiefs.
Kansas City now plays Baltimore on Sunday night football in Baltimore.