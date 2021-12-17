Chiefs Win in Walk Off Fashion Over Chargers

Travis Kelce scored on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kelce caught a tying 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, then ended the game with his catch-and-run in overtime.
On first-and-10, Kelce pulled in Mahomes’ pass at the 30 and eluded two tackles en route to the end zone, where he was swarmed by teammates.
Mahomes finished 31 of 47 for a season-high 410 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Kelce had 10 receptions for a career-best 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill had 14 receptions for 148 yards.
The wild fourth quarter had the Chiefs down eight and down seven but scored touchdowns each time they got the ball to force overtime.
Kansas City is now two games up on the Chargers in the AFC West with three games to go.