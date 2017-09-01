Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist gives advice for parents with kids who have experienced traumatic events

The new medical director at Family Service and Guidance Center, Dr. Chip Milhuff has advice for parents dealing with children that have gone through a traumatic event, whether it’s something like Hurricane Harvey or something else.

“Children, like adults, have significant difficulties in reaction to disasters or other sorts of traumatic events,” said Dr. Milhuff. “Even though they are these new human beings, they still, children, infants, adolescents, react to stressful situations with at times, very significant psychological and other physiological kinds of problems.”

Dr. Milhuff says one of the key things is what parents do in support of their child.

“That is probably one of the most important factors in what will help the child have resiliency through this kind of situation,” said Milhuff. “For instance, parents being able to communicate with their child about the things that have happened in a way that the child can understand. That would be one thing. Also, being honest with what’s happened, not to diminish or take it away.”

Still, it’s important for parents to watch how they communicate about traumatic events.

“Parents need to be careful in how many details they say,” said Dr. Milhuff. “Kind of follow the child’s lead in how much they want to talk about it. If there’s significant problems, such as sleep disturbance, intrusive recollections, a lot of hyper arousal, a lot of separation anxiety, withdrawal, maybe with an adolescent, now they are using substances or alcohol, that you realize, hey, this is a pretty significant stepwise decline in their function and their distress level. We’d probably ought to reach out for some professional help.”

If your child is experiencing any of those symptoms, you can learn more about the Family Service and Guidance Center at their website.