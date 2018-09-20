Child care profile shows demographic problem coming soon

The 2018 Kansas Child Care Workforce Study and State Child Care Profile released this week by Child Care Aware of Kansas notes a couple of demographic problems with the child care workforce in the state.

“Forty-five percent of the licensed family child care or group day care homes tell us that they are over 50 years of age,” said Leadell Ediger with Child Care Aware of Kansas. “Just like many other occupations today, we have an aging workforce.”

There also is a lack of backfill from younger people.

“We are only showing about 7 percent of younger individuals that are joining the early childhood field,” said Ediger. “That balance is out of whack.”

It isn’t about current care as much as future demand.

“I’m not concerned about the age when it comes to the care of the children,” said Ediger. “I am concerned about when they retire, what’s going to happen and who is going to step up and start caring for young kids?”

Part of the reason why it’s tough to enter child care, particularly if you have a college degree, is that the occupation is not very well paid. All child care workers across the state surveyed average just under $20,000 a year. There are long hours, too. Eighty-seven percent of family child care owner operators work 50 or more hours a week.

