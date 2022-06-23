Child Care Workers Get Bonuses

The state of Kansas is giving a total of $53 million to eligible child care staff at licensed facilities as a reward for their work.
The money will come through Child Care Workforce Appreciation Bonuses, funded by federal Child Care Development Funds.
About 22,650 early childhood care staff members will get bonus amounts between $750 to $2,500 per person.
Eligible child care providers must be regularly working in a paid position at a licensed facility, and have a minimum of six months continuous employment at their current employer or six months of combined continuous employment with a licensed provider.
Home-based and relative providers may also qualify for the bonus program.
All eligible child care workers will receive a letter in July outlining the process to accept the bonus.