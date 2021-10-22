Child COVID-19 Testing Expanding

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is partnering with Battelle to provide rapid self-delivered COVID-19 testing to all licensed child care providers in Kansas.
Battelle has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to manage the logistics of administering COVID-19 tests in 16 states through the Midwest Expanded Testing Coordination Hub.
Testing in child care settings helps identify individuals who have the virus but do not have symptoms and who may be contagious.
Saliva testing is now available for children as young as 3 years old, and nasal swab testing is available for children as young as 5 years old, both with a 24 to 48-hour turnaround time for results.
Testing supplies, shipping, and technical assistance are available at no charge.
These services are also available to other group settings such as schools, organizations that provide group services for children, homeless shelters, group homes, or detention centers.
For more information, go to TestedAndProtected.org