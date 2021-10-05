Child Deaths Down in Kansas

The State Child Death Review Board reports that Kansas recorded the lowest number of children’s deaths since the board began reviewing deaths in 1994.
The board’s annual report analyzes the deaths of Kansas children that occurred in calendar year 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.
The report showed Kansas had 362 child fatalities in 2019, compared with 414 in 2018.
The overall child death rate in 2019 was 51.7 deaths per 100,000 population, resuming a downward trend from the past decade.
The report also shows that in 2019 the number of motor vehicle crash deaths for children age 1-17 fell below the number of deaths by suicide, which also declined.
In 2019 there were 28 youth suicides in Kansas, a decrease from the 35 reported in 2018.