WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


60°F
Overcast
Feels Like 60°
Winds South 16 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm70°
46°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm52°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear52°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear55°
39°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear62°
46°

Child porn found on Kansas teacher’s electronic devices

by on February 27, 2018 at 10:36 AM

Court records say more than 250 images and videos of child pornography were found on the electronic devices seized from a fired Kansas middle school teacher and coach.

New details about 37-year-old Cody Chitwood were included in the arrest affidavit that The Wichita Eagle obtained.  Chitwood was charged earlier this month with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Derby school district spokeswoman Katie Carlson said school board members voted 6-0 Monday to fire Chitwood “effective immediately.”  Chitwood was hired by the district in 2004.  He taught special education at Derby Middle School and coached football, track and girls’ basketball.

Chitwood told investigators that “when you’re on the internet you see a lot of things” but added that he “never knowingly nor willing traded child pornography on any website.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.