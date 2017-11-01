Child porn investigation in Germany leads to conviction of Lawrence man

A Lawrence man will spend eight years in federal prison for child pornography charges, says U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Noah T. Martin, 31, was the subject of an investigation that involved authorities in Germany and the United States.

The investigation began when police in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany compiled a list of people who used a peer-to-peer network to download a video of a 5 – 7 year old girl being sexually abused.

There were 155 people from the U.S., including Martin, who downloaded the video.

Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security used the information provided by German authorities to follow a trail to Martin’s residence in Lawrence. They found 1,560 images and 202 videos containing child pornography on Martin’s computer.

After his arrest, Martin pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.