Child rapist who escaped from Kansas prison on Friday back in custody

by on August 6, 2018 at 11:07 AM (2 hours ago)

A convicted child rapist who escaped from a Kansas prison is behind bars again.

Cowley County Emergency Corrections said in a Facebook post that 36-year-old Robert Terrell was back in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections as of noon Sunday.  No details were provided about his capture.

The Wichita Eagle reports that he jumped a fence at the Winfield Correctional Facility on Friday night.  Corrections records show he absconded from parole in June and was arrested last month.  He had been moved to the Winfield facility on Wednesday.

His child rape conviction stemmed from a 2002 assault in Sedgwick County.

