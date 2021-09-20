Children Have Highest COVID-19 Infection Rate

Kansas schools are seeing a growing number of COVID-19 outbreaks, and school-aged children are getting infected more frequently than any other age group.
The state Department of Health and Environment’s latest data showed 63 active COVID-19 clusters in schools across the state, responsible for 408 cases and one hospitalization.
That’s up from 31 active clusters accounting for 179 cases last week, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Also, 34 of the reported clusters are new.
The state health department’s data shows that there were 450 new cases per 100,000 children aged 5 through 17 during the week of September 5th.
The age group with the next-highest rate of new cases was from 35 through 44, at 363 per 100,000.
Children under 12 cannot get vaccinated, and many parents and Kansas school districts have resisted imposing indoor mask mandates.
Federal data showed 49.8% of the state’s residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with 54.1% of the nation’s population.