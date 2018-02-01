WIBW News Now!

The chill is back for Thursday

by on February 1, 2018 at 5:58 AM

With a gradually clearing sky, colder air continues to move in.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy with an afternoon high at 32.

Tonight: Clear and colder, with a low at 15.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 38.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 50.

Sunday: A system tracking through gives us a chance of light snow in the afternoon, and a high at 28.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 33. North wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 15.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 43.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high at 52.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 29.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.