The chill is back for Thursday

With a gradually clearing sky, colder air continues to move in.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy with an afternoon high at 32.
Tonight: Clear and colder, with a low at 15.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 38.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 50.
Sunday: A system tracking through gives us a chance of light snow in the afternoon, and a high at 28.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 33. North wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 15.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 43.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high at 52.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 29.