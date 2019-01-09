Chillier Wednesday and the rest of the week

The rest of the week will feel more like January and our weekend could be a mixture of wet and white.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and much cooler today, with a high at 42.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, with a high at 45.

Friday: Rain moves in early, with a high at 43.

Friday Night: Rain will transition to snow, with a low at 30.

Saturday: Snow expected to end by early afternoon, with a high at 38.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 27.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 50.

Friday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high at 44.

Friday Night: Rain before 10pm, then rain and snow between 10pm and 2am, then snow likely after 2am. Low at 30.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high at 38.