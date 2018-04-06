Chilly and wet Friday

The chilly, wet weather for today looks like it will have less of a travel impact than feared earlier in the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and much colder. Temperatures will be in the upper 30’s but will slowly fall throughout the day. A chance of light rain/light snow, but the amounts continue to trend downward. Possibly a trace to 1”. NE Winds 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Any light snow ends early, then clearing, with a low at 15.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 42.

Sunday: Light rain or snow possible early, and breezy, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of rain before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to 30 by 5pm. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 13. North wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 43.

Sunday: A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 51.