Chilly, drizzly Halloween

Some light precipitation may develop late this afternoon into the evening.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up today, not as breezy and cooler, with a high at just 43.

Trick-or-Treat Temperature: Cloudy with light rain ending, and 37 degrees.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Breezy and not as cool, with a high at 58.

Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high at 40. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 61.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 64.