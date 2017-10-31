Chilly, drizzly Halloween

Some light precipitation may develop late this afternoon into the evening.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clouding up today, not as breezy and cooler, with a high at just 43.
Trick-or-Treat Temperature: Cloudy with light rain ending, and 37 degrees.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 33.
Tomorrow: Breezy and not as cool, with a high at 58.
Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 65.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high at 40. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 32.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 61.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 43.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 64.