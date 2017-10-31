WIBW News Now!

Chilly, drizzly Halloween

by on October 31, 2017 at 4:55 AM (3 hours ago)

Some light precipitation may develop late this afternoon into the evening.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up today, not as breezy and cooler, with a high at just 43.

Trick-or-Treat Temperature: Cloudy with light rain ending, and 37 degrees.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Breezy and not as cool, with a high at 58.

Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high at 40. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 61.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 64.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.