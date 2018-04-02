Chilly, foggy start to the week

Watch out for slick spots this morning until temps get above freezing.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early, then cloudy with a high at 48.

Tonight: Moisture moving in from the southeast will give us a chance of drizzle, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: A few showers possible early, then breezy as a cold front moves through, with a high at 48.

Tuesday Night: Chilly, with a low at 22.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 52. South southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of drizzle after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 41.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 48.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low at 19.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 58.