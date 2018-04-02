WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


27°F
Overcast
Feels Like 19°
Winds SE 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast49°
41°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain45°
21°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear52°
39°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy64°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast35°
27°

Chilly, foggy start to the week

by on April 2, 2018 at 4:54 AM (5 hours ago)

Watch out for slick spots this morning until temps get above freezing.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early, then cloudy with a high at 48.

Tonight: Moisture moving in from the southeast will give us a chance of drizzle, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: A few showers possible early, then breezy as a cold front moves through, with a high at 48.

Tuesday Night: Chilly, with a low at 22.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 52. South southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of drizzle after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 41.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 48.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low at 19.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.