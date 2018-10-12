WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Chilly Friday and for the weekend

by on October 12, 2018 at 4:51 AM (3 hours ago)

The October chill will be joined by some moisture over the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Occasional rain through early afternoon, with a high at 48.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Sunday: Occasional rain, turning colder by Sunday night, with a high at 45. Wet snowflakes could mix in overnight Sunday into Monday.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Rain, mainly before noon, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 38.

Saturday: A chance of drizzle after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 58.

Sunday: Rain and snow. High near 39. Breezy.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.