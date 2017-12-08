Chilly Friday and Saturday, nice by Sunday

Cold nights and cool days stick around for awhile, but Sunday should be nice.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cold this morning, then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with a front moving through and a high at 42.
Tonight: Some clouds and a low at 25.
Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit cooler, with a high at 40.
Sunday: Much warmer, with a high at 60.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A slight chance of flurries before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high at 45.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 25.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 46.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 62.