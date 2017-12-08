WIBW News Now!

Chilly Friday and Saturday, nice by Sunday

by on December 8, 2017 at 6:04 AM (5 hours ago)

Cold nights and cool days stick around for awhile, but Sunday should be nice.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cold this morning, then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with a front moving through and a high at 42.

Tonight: Some clouds and a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit cooler, with a high at 40.

Sunday: Much warmer, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of flurries before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high at 45.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 46.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 62.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.