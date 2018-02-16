Chilly Friday, but warmer for the weekend

It’s going to be chilly today, but I think we’ll like the tradeoff for a nice weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy and much colder, with a high at 38. North winds 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 28.
Tomorrow: Clearing, with a high at 55.
Sunday: Breezy and warmer, with a high at 62.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 40. North wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 27.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 57.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 67.