Chilly Friday, but warmer for the weekend

by on February 16, 2018 at 4:43 AM

It’s going to be chilly today, but I think we’ll like the tradeoff for a nice weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and much colder, with a high at 38. North winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Clearing, with a high at 55.

Sunday: Breezy and warmer, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 40. North wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 67.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.