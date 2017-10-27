WIBW News Now!

Chilly Friday

by on October 27, 2017 at 5:36 AM (4 hours ago)

Even a sunny sky won’t help temperatures much today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning, with a gradually clearing sky and breezy, with a high at 45.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a freeze warning overnight and a low at 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool, with a high at 52.

Sunday: Sunny and not as cool, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low at 22.

Tomorrow: Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 70.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.