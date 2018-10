The weather should help to add to the spooky atmosphere this Halloween.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cool, with a high at 60.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 62.

Friday: Cooler, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 58.