Chilly With Light Snow Possible Over The Next Couple Of Days

The next couple of days will feel more like February, but a warmup will come before spring officially arrives next week.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A surface low to our northeast could bring some light wintry precipitation across northeast Kansas. Otherwise, windy and cold, with a high at 38.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 25.
Tomorrow: Flurries or light snow possible in the morning and clouds continue, with a high at 40.
Wednesday: Slight snow possible as an additional disturbance slips by, with a high at 40.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 40. Breezy, with a north wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 25.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 44.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 51.