Chilly With Light Snow Possible Over The Next Couple Of Days

by on March 13, 2017 at 6:03 AM (5 hours ago)

The next couple of days will feel more like February, but a warmup will come before spring officially arrives next week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A surface low to our northeast could bring some light wintry precipitation across northeast Kansas.   Otherwise, windy and cold, with a high at 38.   

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 25.   

Tomorrow: Flurries or light snow possible in the morning and clouds continue, with a high at 40.

Wednesday: Slight snow possible as an additional disturbance slips by, with a high at 40.
 
REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 40. Breezy, with a north wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 25.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 44.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 51.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.