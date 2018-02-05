WIBW News Now!

Chilly Monday with a chance at snow Tuesday

by on February 5, 2018 at 5:33 AM

A still chilly Monday will give way to a snow chance Tuesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and cold, with a high at 33 and south winds from 15-30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 15.

Tomorrow: Snow chances increase during the afternoon, with a high at 22. Depending on the track and where snow bands set-up, 1-3” possible.

Tomorrow night: Snow ends late, with a low at 12.

Wednesday: Clearing, with a high at 32.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 41. Wind chill values as low as -12. South wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low at 18.

Tomorrow: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high at 22.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 11.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 34.

