Chilly Monday with a chance at snow Tuesday

A still chilly Monday will give way to a snow chance Tuesday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy and cold, with a high at 33 and south winds from 15-30 mph this afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 15.
Tomorrow: Snow chances increase during the afternoon, with a high at 22. Depending on the track and where snow bands set-up, 1-3” possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow ends late, with a low at 12.
Wednesday: Clearing, with a high at 32.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 41. Wind chill values as low as -12. South wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low at 18.
Tomorrow: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high at 22.
Tomorrow night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 11.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 34.