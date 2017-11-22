WIBW News Now!

Chilly start, but wind not as strong Wednesday

by on November 22, 2017 at 4:53 AM (2 hours ago)

An unusually quiet weather pattern will stick around across the Central Plains for today, Thanksgiving and perhaps most of the month. In fact, some computer models are hinting at little to no precipitation through early-mid December.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: High clouds this morning, then sunny and cool and not as windy with a high at 45.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 65.

Friday: Breezy, with a high at 71.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 52. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 68.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 74.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.