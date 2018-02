Monday will be chilly before a midweek warm up.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and cold, with a high at 35.

Tonight: Clouding up, with a low at 22.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a high at 50.

Wednesday: Windy and warm, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 39. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 21.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 69.