Chilly today, cold tonight

by on November 21, 2017 at 4:47 AM (2 hours ago)

It will remain cloudy this morning and we may see a light rain shower or a few sprinkles as a cold front moves through.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy and cooler, with a high at 49. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph from the north.

Tonight: Clear and cold, with a low at 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 45.

Thanksgiving: Warmer, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 52. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 21.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 51.

Thanksgiving: Sunny, with a high at 66.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.