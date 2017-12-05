Chilly Tuesday

Today is much chillier than yesterday and we’re not going to see 50 again until the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 47. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 32.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 45.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 21.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 33.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 49. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 29.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 46.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 21.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 34.