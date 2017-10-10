Chilly Tuesday

Today will feel more like November than October.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers near the Kansas/Nebraska line, then breezy and cooler, with a high near 50.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny and not as cool, with a high at 62.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 77.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high at 51. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low at 34.

Tomorrow: Patchy frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 65.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 78.