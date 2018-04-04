Chilly Wednesday before a bounce back on Thursday

It will feel much more like winter than spring today before a brief bounce back tomorrow and a chilly Friday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cold this morning, then sunny and cool today, with a high at 48.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 36.

Tomorrow: Breezy and warmer, with a high at 68.

Tomorrow Night: Another cold front moves through, and it remains partly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Friday: Rain possibly mixed with snow by afternoon, with a high at 38.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 41.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 68.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 34.

Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then rain likely between 11am and 5pm, then rain and snow likely after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 39.