Chilly Wednesday Gives Way To Warmth Thursday and Friday

by on March 15, 2017 at 6:50 AM (5 hours ago)

One more chilly day before we get back to spring-like temperatures.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cold this morning, then dry and cool this afternoon with a high at 45.  

Tonight: Cloudy and not as cold, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Breezy and much warmer, with a high at 68.

Friday: Partly cloudy, and a high at 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Scattered flurries before 9am, then partly sunny, with a high at 51. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 39.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 76.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 67. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

