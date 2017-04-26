Chilly Wednesday, with rain chances the rest of the week

Today will be chilly, relatively speaking, with a frost advisory going into effect overnight for northern Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cloudy, with a high at 53. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low at 37.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high at 61.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low at 48.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 63.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 55. North northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 34.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high at 59.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Cloudy, with a low at 46.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.