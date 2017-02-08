Chilly Wednesday and Thursday Before A Weekend Warmup

Today and tomorrow you’ll need the hat and gloves, but you’ll want to find the short sleeves by the weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy, cloudy and much colder today, with a high at 34.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 16.
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, with a high at 38.
Friday: Much warmer air moves in from the west, with a high at 68.
Saturday: Sunny and 69.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 33. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 15. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 42. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 70. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 65.