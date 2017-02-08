WIBW News Now!

Chilly Wednesday and Thursday Before A Weekend Warmup

by on February 8, 2017 at 9:30 AM

Today and tomorrow you’ll need the hat and gloves, but you’ll want to find the short sleeves by the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy, cloudy and much colder today, with a high at 34.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 16.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, with a high at 38.

Friday: Much warmer air moves in from the west, with a high at 68.

Saturday: Sunny and 69.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 33. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 15. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 42. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 70. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 65.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.