Chipman and Auguste to join MIAA Hall of Fame

Former Washburn Ichabod basketball All-American Ewan Auguste and the all-time wins leader in men’s MIAA basketball coaching history Bob Chipman will be enshrined into the MIAA Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 5, 2017 in the Truman Forum Auditorium at the Kansas City Public Library the MIAA office announced on Monday. They are two of the 11-member class who will be honored.

Auguste and Chipman will join Shelley (Foster) Duffey and the 2004-05 Washburn Lady Blues Basketball National Champions who have also been inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame.

In four years at Washburn, Auguste was a two-time MIAA MVP, three-time team MVP and a three-year all-conference player. He earned six different All-America awards and finished fifth in school history in scoring with 1,636 points. Auguste averaged 15.5 points a game and 7.6 rebounds in 2000-01, his senior year and earned first team All-America honors from three different organizations while leading the Ichabods to the NCAA National Championship game in Bakersfield, Calif. The year before that he scored 16.9 a game and earned two different All-America honors. Auguste is one of four Ichabods to score 500 or more points in two seasons and he finished his career leader as Washburn’s all-time leader in blocks at 100. His 888 total rebounds is third most in school history and he was inducted into the Washburn Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

Chipman just wrapped up his 38th and final season on the Ichabod bench retiring at the end of the year with a career record of 806-353. He is the MIAA’s all-time winningest coach with 569 win. His overall win total of 808 wins makes him 16th in all-time NCAA coaches at all levels. He led the Ichabods to 12 MIAA regular season titles and five postseason MIAA tournament championships, the most by any school. He led the Ichabods to 12 NCAA National Tournament appearances. He led the Ichabods to the NAIA National Championship in 1987 and an NCAA National finalist in 2001. He spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Washburn prior to becoming head coach for a total of 41 years at Washburn University. He was inducted into the Washburn Hall of Fame in 2004. He has also coached 23 different All-Americans, 26 all-region selections, nine MIAA most valuable players, 18 all-MIAA first-team selections and 64 all-MIAA honorees since joining the NCAA ranks. Chipman has guided his teams to 24 20-win seasons, in­cluding seven in a row from 1983-84 to 1989-90, and four in a row from 1991-92 to 1994-95 and seven in a row from 1998-99 to 2004-05. Chipman’s teams have made 16 national tournament appearances, 12 in the NCAA and four in the NAIA. His teams have averaged 22 wins a year and he has coached 23 of the 25 20-win seasons in Washburn history. Chipman joined the Washburn staff in 1976 as an assistant to longtime head coach Glenn Cafer. He served as assistant coach for three seasons, in addition to being an associate professor of physical education, softball and men’s tennis coach, and facilities coordinator. Chipman was promoted to head coach in April 1979-80 when Cafer was appointed director of athletics.

Kansas City, Mo. – Eleven Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association legends have been elected to the MIAA Hall of Fame Class of 2017, the conference office announced today.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on June 5, 2017 in the Truman Forum Auditorium at the Kansas City Public Library – Plaza Branch, 4801 Main Street in Kansas City, Mo. Reservations for the event are available by visiting www.themiaa.com/sb_output.aspx?form=4 and filling out the form. Reservations will be confirmed on a first come, first served basis.

Alexandr Alexin, Cross Country and Track and Field Athlete

Central Missouri, 1996-98

In a career that was cut short by injury, Alexandr Alexin is arguably the finest distance runner in Central Missouri history. He won four individual national championships and was a seven-time All-American. He won the NCAA Division II Cross Country title in 1996, UCM’s only cross country national championship.

Ewan Auguste, Basketball Athlete

Washburn, 1997-2001

Auguste led WU to the NCAA Division II National Championship game during the 2001 season. In four years for the Ichabods, Auguste was a two-time MIAA Player of the Year, and a three-time All-MIAA performer. He earned six different All-America awards and finished fifth in school history in scoring with 1,636 points. Auguste averaged 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 2001, earning first-team All-America honors from three different organizations.

Aaron Becker, Football Athlete

Northwest Missouri, 1997-2000

Aaron Becker compiled a highly decorated career while playing defensive end at Northwest. He was twice named All-America, three times he earned First Team All-MIAA accolades and was a part of four MIAA Championships during his tenure. He is third on the all-time tackles for a loss list and eighth all-time for sacks in a career at Northwest. Tack on two consecutive National Championships in 1998 and 1999 and Becker is truly one of the best defensive ends to ever wear the Bearcat green and white.

Jermaine Carpenter, Football/Track and Field Ahtlete

Pittsburg State, 2003-06

Jermaine Carpenter finished an amazing two-sport career in track & field and football as one of the most decorated athletes in Pittsburg State University history. Carpenter earned NCAA Division II All-America honors nine times in track, including national runner-up finishes in the 100m in 2005 and the 200m in 2006. He was a 21-time All-MIAA track performer and a nine-time MIAA champion. In football, he earned third-team NCAA Division II All-America honors as a wide receiver in 2004 while helping the Gorillas to a 14-1 record and the Division II national runner-up finish.

Bob Chipman, Men’s Basketball Coach

Washburn, 1978-2017

Bob Chipman served as the head coach for Washburn men’s basketball from 1978 through the 2017 season. He finished his career with an 808-353 record over the 38 seasons at the helm including an MIAA record 569 wins as a member of the conference. He led WU to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and 1987 NAIA Championship and one national runner-up finish.

Allie Huffman, Volleyball Athlete

Central Missouri, 2008-11

Huffman is the only four-time All-American in the rich history of Jennies Volleyball. She ranks third all-time at UCM in kills (1,686), she is second in career attacks (4,666), second in career matches with double figures kills (105), third in points (1,819), fourth in attacks per set (9.46), seventh in points per set (3.68) and eighth in kills per set (3.41).

Lindsay Lettow, Track and Field Athlete

Central Missouri, 2008-12

The most decorated female track & field student-athlete in UCM history, Lettow was a four-time national champion and a 16-time All-American. She won the 2011 and 2012 pentathlon and heptathlon national titles and earned nine indoor All-America honors and seven outdoor. She was a four-time United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Field Athlete of the Year and was the 2011-12 NCAA Division II Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Tyler Paul, Football Athlete

Emporia State, 2000-04

Paul was an All-American running back for ESU and was named the 2003 College Division Academic All-America of the Year by CoSIDA. The native of Enterprise, Kan. was the 2004 Ken B. Jones Award winner. He led the MIAA in total rushing yards as a junior and senior. He was named First-Team Academic All-America following his junior and senior seasons.

Germaine Race, Football Athlete

Pittsburg State, 2003-06

Germaine Race finished his decorated career at Pittsburg State as one of the elite running backs in NCAA Division II history. Race garnered first-team All-America honors in each of his final three seasons for the Gorillas (2004-06) and he was named MIAA Offensive MVP his last two seasons. Race set the Division II all-time rushing record with 6,985 yards as well as the NCAA all division touchdowns record with 107.



Steve Tappmeyer, Men’s Basketball Coach

Northwest Missouri, 1998-2008

Over his twenty-one year tenure as the head coach at Northwest Missouri, Steve Tappmeyer made his mark as one of the most successful head coaches in the history of Northwest Athletics. He is the all-time leader in wins with 408 victories to his name, which is more than double the previous leader. He won seven MIAA Championships, three regular season titles and four conference tournament titles. During his tenure as head coach, Tapp made it to the NCAA Tournament ten times with two appearances ending in berths to the Elite Eight, first in 2002 and then again in 2004.

Walter Walker, Track and Field Athlete (LEGACY Inductee)

Lincoln, 1967-71

Walker was a three-time All-American in the 100m and 4x100m relay. His personal record of 9.4 in the 100-yard dash broke the Central Missouri track record. He won the 4x100m relays at the Kansas relays in 1971 with a time of 41.6. Walker also made a run at Bob Hayes’ then-world record of 5.9 in the 60-yard dash, posting a top time of 6.0. He posted olympic qualifying times in both 1972 and 1976.