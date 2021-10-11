Choir Director Charged with Child Exploitation

A high school choir director in Overland Park has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy, prosecutors say.
Joseph Heidesch, 45, was charged following his arrest, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said.
Investigators said the Saint Thomas Aquinas High School choir director was found with images of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Officials also said he used a hidden camera to secretly record two victims as they were undressing.
Investigators said the incidents happened between 2019 through September of this year.
His bond was set at $250,000, and he was ordered to appear in court October 27th on the charges.
In a letter sent to parents, the school said Heidesch had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.