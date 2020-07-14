      Breaking News
Representative Steve Watkins Charged with Voter Fraud

Chris Jones Signs Four Year Contract Extension

Jul 14, 2020 @ 3:37pm

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing.

The Chiefs and representatives for Jones have been working on a contract extension ever since last year, when they remained far apart on terms and the Pro Bowl selection skipped the entirety of the offseason program. Jones was back in time for training camp and helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks